April 23 (Reuters) - Kite Realty Group Trust:

* KITE REALTY GROUP ANNOUNCES DANIEL R. SINK TO STEP DOWN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* COMPANY IS IN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR A NEW CFO

* DANIEL SINK, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY WHEN HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT EXPIRES ON JUNE 30, 2018