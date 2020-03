March 11 (Reuters) - Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche SpA :

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.48 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 21.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER PORTFOLIO AT DEC OF EUR 3.11 BILLION

* NO SIGNIFICANT DELAYS IN SUPPLY CHAIN DUE TO PRODUCTION STOPPAGES CONNECTED WITH COVID-19.