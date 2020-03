March 20 (Reuters) - Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

* DANISH AEROSPACE COMPANY A/S ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2019

* FY REVENUE GREW TO A NEW RECORD LEVEL OF DKK 21,9 MIO. WHILE PROFIT BEFORE (EBITDA) WAS DKK 4.1 MIO

* SEES IN 2020 POSITIVE OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) OF APPROX. DKK 4.0-6.0 MILLION

* 2020 OUTLOOK: A REVENUE OF APPROX. DKK 23-27 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DAC DOES NOT EXPECT ANNOUNCED EXPECTATIONS WILL BE AFFECTED TO A LARGER DEGREE BY COVID-19 SITUATION