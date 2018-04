BRIEF-Danish insurer Tryg launches its first service in Germany - CEO

April 11 (Reuters) - Tryg A/S chief executive Morten Hubbe says in telephone interview with Reuters:

* Q1 TOP LINE GROWTH WAS THE HIGHEST IN SIX YEARS, DRIVEN BY THE DANISH PRIVATE CUSTOMER SEGMENT

* IN Q1 THE COMPANY FOR THE FIRST TIME RECEIVED MORE CUSTOMER REQUESTS DIGITALLY THAN VIA TELEPHONE

* THE TOP LINE IS GROWING AGAIN IN THE PRIVATE SEGMENT IN NORWAY AFTER WEAK DEVELOPMENT IN 2016 AND 2017

* CUSTOMERS IN THE INDUSTRY SEGMENT IN NORWAY HAVE RECEIVED THE PRICE INCREASES IN Q1 MUCH BETTER THAN EXPECTED

* TRYG HAS LAUNCHED ITS GUARANTEE BUSINESS IN GERMANY IN 2018 IN FIRST EXPANSION OUTSIDE THE NORDIC REGION