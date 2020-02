BRIEF-Danone CEO confident climate investments will also help profits

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Danone SA: CEO Emmanuel Faber tells a conference call:

* CFO SAYS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IS LEADING TO DELAYS IN PRODUCTS INNOVATION AUTHORIZATIONS IN CHINA

* CEO SAYS SITUATION ON CHINESE PRODUCT INNOVATION AUTHORISATIONS COULD LAST A COUPLE OF QUARTERS, HARD TO PREDICT AT THIS STAGE

* CEO SAYS WE BELIEVE WE ARE MAKING THE RIGHT INVESTMENTS, WE HAVE THE RIGHT PRODUCT CATEGORIES

* CEO: WE ARE TAKING STOCK OF THE IMPORTANCE FOR CONSUMERS OF THE NATURE OF PACKAGING IN THEIR PREFERENCES

* CEO SAYS WE ARE VERY CLEAR ON WHY THE CLIMATE ACTIONS WE ARE TAKING ARE BUILDING OUR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE AND DRIVE EPS GROWTH

* CEO SAYS STILL VIEWING WATERS AS A GREAT, HEALTHY PRODUCT CATEGORY