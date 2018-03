March 27 (Reuters) - Danone:

* ‍DANONE COMPLETES SALE OF PART OF ITS STAKE IN YAKULT FOR EUR 1.3 BILLION​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO CONTINUE ON ITS DELEVERAGING PATH AND TO INVEST IN ACCELERATING ORGANIC GROWTH AND MAXIMIZING EFFICIENCIES TOWARDS 2020

* ‍AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION, DANONE’S STAKE IN YAKULT’S OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL IS REDUCED FROM 21.29% TO 6.61%​ Further company coverage: