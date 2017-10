Aug 2 (Reuters) - Danone Sa:

* Danone announces the completion on August 1 of the sale of Stonyfield, one of its U.S. subsidiaries, to Lactalis, following the binding agreement signed on July 1

* The divestiture was part of the agreement reached on March 31, 2017 with the U.S. DoJ in connection with Danone’s recently closed acquisition of WhiteWave