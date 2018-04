BRIEF-Danone expects strong Chinese baby food demand in Q2

April 18 (Reuters) - Danone SA:CFO Cecile Cabanis tells analysts:

* EXPECTS ESSENTIAL DAIRY AND PLANT-BASED INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TO CONFIRM SALES STABILISATION IN FULL YEAR , BRAZIL TO STAY CHALLENGING - CFO

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN SPECIALISED NUTRITION IN FULL YEAR 2018

* CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER IN CHINESE DEMAND FOR BABY FOOD EVEN THOUGH MARKET DEMAND TO GRADUALLY NORMALISE

