BRIEF-Danone/Novartis-backed 'Health for Life Capital II' fund announces first close

March 5 (Reuters) - Danone SA:

* ‘Health for Life Capital II’, a world-leading microbiome-focused fund, announces its first close

* Target final close over €200 million

* Health for Life Capital™ first fund (HFL) attracted strategic investments from prestigious organizations including Danone, Novartis, Lesaffre, Tornier, Unigrains and Bel.

* “The significant interest we have attracted for our new fund is a testament to the exceptional experience the Seventure team has within the exciting field of the microbiome, and the exponential growth in our understanding of the interplay of the microbiome as well as nutrition and food on health, both for treating and preventing diseases and also maintaining people healthy at all ages from new-borns to elderly,” said Isabelle de Cremoux, CEO and Managing Partner of Seventure Partners