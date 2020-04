April 3 (Reuters) - DANONE SA:

* DANONE: 2020 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING POSTPONED

* PAYMENT DATE OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR HAS THEREFORE ALSO BEEN POSTPONED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL COMMUNICATE LATER NEW ARRANGEMENTS FOR GENERAL MEETING, WHICH SHALL IN ANY EVENT TAKE PLACE BEFORE JUNE 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)