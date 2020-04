BRIEF-Danone Withdraws 2020 Guidance

April 21 (Reuters) -

* Q1 GROUP SALES 6.24 BILLION EUROS, UP 1.7 % ON A REPORTED BASIS

* Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF +3.7%, INCLUDING PANTRY LOADING BENEFIT IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA IN MARCH

* FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN GIVEN LACK OF VISIBILITY RELATED TO COVID-19

* Q2 DEMAND AND SUPPLY CONDITIONS WILL BE BROADLY AND DEEPLY IMPACTED BY A GLOBAL LOCKDOWN

* ON COVID-19: HAS ANNOUNCED FINANCIAL SUPPORT OF EUR 300 MILLION, INCL. EXTENDED PAYMENT TERMS AND CREDIT TO FARMERS, SUPPLIERS AND SMALLER CUSTOMERS IN ITS GLOBAL ECOSYSTEM, FINANCED BY DANONE’S CASH FLOW

* TO REVIEW ITS SHORT-TERM RESOURCE ALLOCATION DECISIONS AGAINST THIS BACKDROP WHILST MAINTAINING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET

* DANOWE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT WE CAN DELIVER ON OUR 2030 GOALS