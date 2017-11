Nov 22 (Reuters) - DANSKE ANDELSKASSERS BANK A/S:

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 83.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 85.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT DKK 5.9 ‍​MILLION VERSUS PROFIT DKK 27.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍​8.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 12.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* KEEPS 2017 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED‍​