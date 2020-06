BRIEF-Danske Bank A/S - Comments On The Danish FSA Criminal Complaint

June 10 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S:

* DANSKE BANK A/S - COMMENTS ON THE DANISH FSA’S CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST DANSKE BANK A/S FOR VIOLATIONS OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

* DANSKE BANK - COOPERATES FULLY WITH AUTHORITIES, BUT CANNOT COMMENT FURTHER ON CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AS LONG AS POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING CASE

* DANSKE BANK - FSA FILED A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST DANSKE BANK A/S FOR VIOLATIONS OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION ON ACCOUNT OF INADEQUATE MARKET MONITORING AND OPPOSITE TRADES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)