Dec 14 (Reuters) - Danske Bank:

* DANICA PENSION, WHICH IS PART OF THE DANSKE BANK GROUP, HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SEB ON THE ACQUISITION OF SEB PENSIONSFORSIKRING A/S AND SEB ADMINISTRATION A/S

* ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY RELEVANT AUTHORITIES, AND FINAL APPROVAL IS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* SEB SAYS IN SEPERATE ANNOUNCEMENT THAT DEAL​ IS WORTH 6.5 BLN DKK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)