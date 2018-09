Sept 19 (Reuters) - DANSKE BANK A/S CHAIRMAN OLE ANDERSEN SAYS AT A PRESS CONFERENCE:

* HE CONSIDERED STEPPING DOWN BUT BOARD ASKED HIM TO STAY ON

* WILL STEP DOWN WHEN HIS “TASK AT THE BANK HAS BEEN FULFILLED”

* STILL HAS CONFIDENCE IN CEO BORGEN BUT AGREES WITH HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)