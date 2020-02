BRIEF-Danske Bank Discontinues 400 Positions And Lays Off About 230 Employees Across The Group

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S:

* DANSKE BANK DISCONTINUES 400 POSITIONS AND LAYS OFF APP. 230 EMPLOYEES ACROSS THE GROUP

* AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THE NEED TO REDUCE COSTS, 400 POSITIONS ARE DISCONTINUED. AS IT HAS NOT BEEN POSSIBLE TO FIND OTHER POSITIONS IN THE BANK FOR ALL AFFECTED EMPLOYEES, APP. 230 ARE LAID OFF ACROSS THE GROUP.

* APP. 230 EMPLOYEES ARE LAID OFF, OF WHICH APP. 120 ARE LAID OFF IN DENMARK, APP. 60 IN FINLAND AND APP. 44 IN LITHUANIA.

* CUSTOMER-FACING UNITS ARE NOT AFFECTED BY THE DISCONTINUATION OF POSITIONS, EXCEPT FOR FINLAND WHERE RETAIL BANKING IS BEING REORGANISED. FURTHER, DANSKE BANK’S COMPLIANCE FUNCTIONS ARE NOT AFFECTED Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)