BRIEF-Danske Bank Has Exited Its Banking Activities In Estonia

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S:

* DANSKE BANK SAYS ITS ESTONIA BRANCH HAS TODAY ENTERED INTO LIQUIDATION

* DANSKE BANK SAYS THIS REFLECTS THE FACT THAT DANSKE BANK HAS ESSENTIALLY EXITED ITS BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ESTONIA, WITH MAINLY TECHNICAL MATTERS OUTSTANDING

* DANSKE BANK SAYS HAS NOW ESSENTIALLY CLOSED ALL BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ESTONIA IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PLAN AGREED WITH THE ESTONIAN FSA

* DANSKE BANK SAYS THE CORPORATE LOAN PORTFOLIO WILL AS OF TODAY BE TRANSFERRED TO DANSKE BANK LITHUANIA BRANCH FOR WIND-DOW

* DANSKE BANK SAYS THE SALE OF THE RETAIL LOAN PORTFOLIO TO A LOCAL BANK IS NOW UNCONDITIONAL, AND THE TRANSFER OF THE LOAN PORTFOLIO WILL BE FINALISED BEFORE END-NOVEMBER 2019 Further company coverage: Source: here (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)