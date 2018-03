BRIEF-Danske Bank has not been good enough at preventing money laundering at its Estonia branch in the past -Chairman

March 13 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s chairman Ole Andersen said in a statement on Tuesday:

* “THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TAKES IT VERY SERIOUSLY THAT HISTORICALLY WE WERE NOT GOOD ENOUGH AT PREVENTING MONEY LAUNDERING AT OUR BRANCH IN ESTONIA”

* “INVESTIGATIONS MAY TAKE UP TO 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, AND WE EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO SHARE OUR FINDINGS BY SEPTEMBER 2018”.

* “SHOULD THE INVESTIGATIONS UNCOVER MISCONDUCT ON THE PART OF EMPLOYEES OR MANAGERS, WE WILL OF COURSE ENSURE THAT THE NECESSARY STEPS ARE TAKEN” Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)