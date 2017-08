June 12 (Reuters) - DANSKE BANK

* SAYS ISSUES STRUCTURED NOTES LINKED TO EURO STOXX BANKS ON 13 JUNE 2017

* WILL ISSUE EUR 3,355,000 IN INDEX-LINKED NOTES LINKED TO PERFORMANCE OF INDEX VALUE OF EURO STOXX BANKS

* THE NOTES ARE DESIGNATED "DB EUROPEAN BANKS AUTOCALLABLE II 2020"

* THE NOTES PAY INTEREST AT 2.25 PCT SEMIANNUALLY, SUBJECT TO THE PERFORMANCE OF THE UNDERLYING INDEX

* THE NOTES WILL MATURE IN 2020