April 7 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S:

* JENS DUE OLSEN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF DANSKE BANK A/S EFFECTIVE AS OF TODAY

* JENS DUE OLSEN WOULD AT HIS OWN REQUEST HAVE STEPPED DOWN AT DANSKE BANK'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR 17 MARCH 2020