BRIEF-Danske Bank Picks New CFO From Insurer Tryg, Expands Executive Board

April 6 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S:

* DANSKE BANK CHANGES ITS ORGANISATION AND EXPANDS ITS EXECUTIVE BOARD

* SAYS ‍AS JACOB AARUP-ANDERSEN IS APPOINTED NEW HEAD OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CHRISTIAN BALTZER WILL BE APPOINTED NEW CFO​

* SAYS ‍CHRISTIAN BALTZER WILL TAKE UP HIS POSITION AS CFO ON 15 OCTOBER 2018​

* SAYS ‍PERSONAL BANKING AND BUSINESS BANKING, WHICH CURRENTLY OPERATE AS SEPARATE BUSINESS UNITS, ARE MERGED INTO COUNTRY ORGANISATIONS WITHIN TWO NEW UNITS; BANKING DK AND BANKING NORDIC (NORWAY, SWEDEN AND FINLAND)​

* SAYS ‍WILL EXPAND ITS EXECUTIVE BOARD BY FOUR MEMBERS, AS HENRIETTE FENGER ELLEKROG (GROUP HR), JAKOB GROOT (C&I), FREDERIK GJESSING VINTEN (GROUP DEVELOPMENT) AND CHRISTIAN BALTZER (CFO AREA) ARE APPOINTED EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS​