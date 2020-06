June 22 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S:

* DANSKE BANK - ON 23 JUNE 2020, DANSKE BANK WILL ISSUE DKK 6,800,000 IN NOTES WITH A COUPON PAYMENT LINKED TO PERFORMANCE OF 3 MONTH DKK CIBOR

* NOTES ARE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF 100

* NOTES ARE ISSUED UNDER DANSKE BANK’S EUR 5,000,000,000 STRUCTURED NOTE PROGRAMME DATED 18 JUNE 2019

* NOTES PAY INTEREST AS DETERMINED BY REFERENCE TO DEVELOPMENT OF 3 MONTHS DKK CIBOR