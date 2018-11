BRIEF-Danske Bank Whistleblower Says His Warnings Were Not Heeded

Nov 19 (Reuters) - HOWARD WILKINSON, THE WHISTLEBLOWER WHO HELPED TO REVEAL A MAJOR MONEY LAUNDERING SCANDAL AT DANSKE BANK , SAID ON MONDAY:

* DANSKE BANK WHISTLEBLOWER WILKINSON SAYS BECAME CLEAR IN APRIL 2014 THAT DANSKE MANAGEMENT DID NOT TAKE HIS REPORTS ON MONEY LAUNDERING SERIOUSLY

* DANSKE BANK WHISTLEBLOWER WILKINSON SAYS WAS “CURIOUS LACK OF INTEREST AT SENIOR LEVEL MANAGEMENT” IN 2014 REGARDING SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTIONS THROUGH ESTONIAN BRANCH FOR MORE: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)