Feb 28 (Reuters) - DANTAX A/S:

* JULY-DEC NET SALES DKK ‍​ 28.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* JULY-DEC OPERATING PROFIT DKK 4.1 ‍​MILLION VERSUS DKK 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FOR FY NET PROFIT IN THE LEVEL OF DKK 3-4 MILLION AFTER TAX