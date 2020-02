BRIEF-Daphne International Updates On Possible Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak On Business Operations

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Daphne International Holdings Ltd :

* GROUP’S CORE BRANDS BUSINESS RECORDED DECLINE OF ABOUT 20% IN YEAR-ON- YEAR SAME-STORE SALES FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC

* DUE TO VARIOUS RESTRICTIONS, MEASURES IMPOSED WITHIN MAINLAND CHINA, ONLY LESS THAN 10% OF POS FOR CORE BRANDS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

* THERE IS A RISK THAT IF RESTRICTIONS ARE PROLONGED, IT MAY FURTHER LIMIT OPENING FOR BUSINESS OF POS FOR CORE BRANDS

* MAJORITY OF GROUP'S OPERATIONS BASED IN MAINLAND CHINA & RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED IN ATTEMPT TO CONTROL SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS