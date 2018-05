May 2 (Reuters) - Daqing Dairy Holdings Ltd:

* TO RAISE HK$10.4 MILLION AT OPEN OFFER BY ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF 101.1 MILLION OFFER SHARES AT HK$0.1025/OFFER SHARE ON 1 FOR 5 SHARES

* PLACING AGENT TO PLACE 757.9 MILLION PLACING SHARES AT HK$0.1025 PER PLACING SHARE FOR NET PROCEEDS OF HK$75.74 MILLION