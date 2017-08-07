FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Daqing Dairy says Choi and Choi Ka Wai will resign as executive directors
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Daqing Dairy says Choi and Choi Ka Wai will resign as executive directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Daqing Dairy Holdings Ltd:

* Choi and Choi Ka Wai will resign as executive directors

* Proposes to implement share consolidation on basis every 2 issued and unissued shares of HK$0.00001 each will be consolidated into 1 share of HK$0.00002​

* CNI Securities will place an aggregate of up to 757.9 million placing shares at HK$0.1025 per placing share

* Proposes to raise about HK$10.36 million by way of open offer

* 101.1 million offer shares will be issued at offer price of HK$0.1025 per offer share on basis of 1 offer share for 5 consolidated shares held

* Hung Shui Chak, So Kam Chuen, Yuan Mingjie and Chen Jun will be appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.