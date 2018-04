April 12 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp:

* DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF REGISTERED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* PRICED ITS REGISTERED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AT US$55.0 PER ADS

* COMPANY WILL ISSUE AND SELL 2 MLN ADSS IN OFFERING