BRIEF-Daqo New Energy Q2 revenue $76 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp

* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $76 million versus $71 million

* Polysilicon production volume of 4,993 mt in Q2 2017, increased from 4,927 mt in Q1 2017​

* Solar wafer sales volume of 27.0 million pieces in Q2 2017, increased from 22.4 million pieces in Q1 2017​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per basic ADS $1.31​

* Expects to produce 4,200 mt to 4,500 mt of polysilicon​ in Q3

* Qtrly earnings per basic ADS $1.15

* Annual maintenance for Xinjiang Polysilicon facility is scheduled for late September and October​

* Annual maintenance for Xinjiang Polysilicon facility anticipated to impact production volume by approximately two weeks​

* Expects to sell approximately 3,700 mt to 4,000 mt to external customers during Q3 of 2017​

* Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 25.0 million to 25.5 million pieces in Q3 of 2017

* For full year of 2017, china’s annual PV installation forecast is currently expected to exceed 35gw​

* Says ‍“we believe that China’s PV market demand continues to be strong​”

* Says “‍globally, U.S. and Indian markets are also seeing strong pv product demand”

* Says “annual total global solar installation in 2017 is likely to exceed 80 gw for first time ever”

* Qtrly ‍income per diluted ADS $1.14​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: