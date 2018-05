BRIEF-Daqo New Energy Reports Q1 Revenue Of $103.3 Mln Versus $83.8 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp:

* DAQO NEW ENERGY ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $103.3 MILLION VERSUS $83.8 MILLION

* POLYSILICON PRODUCTION VOLUME OF 5,657 MT IN Q1 2018, AN INCREASE FROM 5,339 MT IN Q4 2017

* EXPECTS TO PRODUCE APPROXIMATELY 5,600 MT TO 5,800 MT OF POLYSILICON DURING Q2 OF 2018

* WAFER SALES VOLUME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 15.0 MILLION TO 20.0 MILLION PIECES FOR Q2 OF 2018

* EXPECTS TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 5,300 MT TO 5,500 MT OF POLYSILICON TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS DURING Q2 OF 2018

* DAQO NEW ENERGY - FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS TO PRODUCE ABOUT 22,000 TO 23,000 MT OF POLYSILICON, INCLUSIVE OF IMPACT OF ANNUAL FACILITY MAINTENANCE

* QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $2.79

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ADS $2.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: