March 15 (Reuters) - DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY:

* CLOSES FIFTH TRANCHE OF ITS USD DENOMINATED INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC SUKUK PROGRAM, RAISING 1.875 BILLION RIYALS

* ISSUANCE RECEIVED SIGNIFICANT INTEREST FROM INTERNATIONAL MARKET PARTICIPANTS WITH ORDER BOOK REACHING 4.5 BILLION RIYALS