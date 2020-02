BRIEF-Dar Al Takaful In Negotiations To Acquire Noor Takaful General And Noor Takaful Family

Feb 18 (Reuters) - DAR AL TAKAFUL PJSC:

* IN EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE NOOR TAKAFUL GENERAL PJSC AND NOOR TAKAFUL FAMILY

* EXECUTED A CONDITIONAL OFFER LETTER TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF BOTH NOOR TAKAFUL GENERAL AND NOOR TAKAFUL FAMILY

* COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* POST TRANSACTION COMPLETION , NOOR TAKAFUL GENERAL AND NOOR TAKAFUL FAMILY WILL CONTINUE TO CONDUCT THEIR BUSINESS ON AN AS IS BASIS

* TAKAFUL POLICIES UNDERWRITTEN BY EACH OF NOOR TAKAFUL FAMILY , NOOR TAKAFUL GENERAL AND CO WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED AND IN FULL EFFECT

* EMIRATES NBD CAPITAL LIMITED IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON THIS TRANSACTION