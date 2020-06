BRIEF-Daré Bioscience Announces Initiation Of Pivotal Phase 3 Study Of DARE-BV1

June 17 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF DARE-BV1 IN PATIENTS WITH BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE REPORTING TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF DARE-BV1 IN 2020

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - IF SINGLE PHASE 3 STUDY IS SUCCESSFUL, INTEND TO FILE A NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH FDA FOR DARE-BV1 IN 2021

* DARE BIOSCIENCE - DARE-BV1 HAS RECEIVED BOTH FAST TRACK, QUALIFIED INFECTIOUS DISEASE PRODUCT DESIGNATIONS FROM FDA FOR TREATMENT OF BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS