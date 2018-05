May 15 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. ANNOUNCES TRIAL INITIATION FOR OVAPRENE® NON-HORMONAL MONTHLY CONTRACEPTIVE CANDIDATE

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - DATA FROM OVAPRENE STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: