May 7 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRODUCT TO ADDRESS VULVAR AND VAGINAL ATROPHY IN HORMONE RECEPTOR-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - DARÉ HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SECURE RIGHTS, CURRENTLY OWNED BY PEAR TREE, TO DEVELOP PT-101