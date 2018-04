April 25 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS’ INTRAVAGINAL RING (IVR) TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - SECURED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS’ INTRAVAGINAL RING TECHNOLOGY, INCLUDING JUNIPER’S 3 PRECLINICAL CANDIDATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: