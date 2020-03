March 10 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR DARE-BV1 FOR THE TREATMENT OF BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS

* DARE BIOSCIENCE - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF DARE-BV1 IN ABOUT 220 WOMEN WITH ANTICIPATED TOPLINE DATA READOUT BY END OF 2020

* DARE BIOSCIENCE - INTENDS TO FILE NDA FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PHASE 3 STUDY