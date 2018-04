April 2 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* DARE BIOSCIENCE - INTENDS TO COMMUNICATE WITH U.S. FDA IN MID-2018 REGARDING PHASE 2B STUDY OF TOPICAL SILDENAFIL

* ANTICIPATES COMMENCING A PHASE 2B STUDY OF TOPICAL SILDENAFIL IN Q4 OF 2018