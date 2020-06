BRIEF-Darco Water Technologies Updates On Acquisition Of PT Panghegar Energy Indonesia

June 25 (Reuters) - Darco Water Technologies Ltd:

* DARCO WATER TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES ON ACQUISITION OF PT PANGHEGAR ENERGY INDONESIA

* GOT LETTER FROM WEST JAVA GOVERNMENT THAT GOVERNMENT NOT AGREEABLE TO RE-NEGOTIATION OF TERMS OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT

* LETTER INDICATES PT JABAR. BERSIH LESTARI SHOULD TAKE STEPS TOWARDS COMMENCING OPERATION OF PROJECT

* REMAINS ROOM FOR PT JABAR. BERSIH LESTARI TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH WEST JAVA GOVERNMENT TO FIND SOLUTION FOR NAMBO PROJECT

* MANAGEMENT TO WORK CLOSELY WITH JBL TO ENGAGE WITH WEST JAVA GOVERNMENT & WORK TOWARDS MAKING PROJECT VIABLE