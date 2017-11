Nov 1 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc

* Darden Restaurants says ‍on oct 27, co entered into a $750 million revolving credit agreement - SEC filing​

* ‍Credit agreement contains a sublimit of $150 million for issuance of letters of credit​

* ‍Credit agreement matures on October 27, 2022, and proceeds may be used for working capital and capital expenditures​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gV7wv0) Further company coverage: