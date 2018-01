BRIEF-Darden Restaurants Increases Fiscal 2018 Financial Outlook

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc:

* REASES FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.70 TO $4.78 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ESTIMATES IT WILL RECORD NON-CASH NET TAX BENEFITS OF ABOUT $0.56/SHARE, RELATED TO REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ITEMS IN 2018

* SEES 2018 SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 2 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 13 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.59, REVENUE VIEW $8.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES PLANS TO MAKE AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $20 MILLION IN WORKFORCE DURING THE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: