March 12 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT WITH ORBIS BIOSCIENCES FOR LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE CONTRACEPTIVE

* DARE BIOSCIENCE - AGREEMENT TERMS WITH ORBIS PROVIDE CO OPTION TO ENTER LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ORB-204 & ORB-214 SHOULD DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS SUCCEED