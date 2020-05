May 14 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COMPANY UPDATE

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $5.0 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2020, COMPARED TO APPROXIMATELY $4.8 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - ARE ON TRACK TO START DARE-BV1 PIVOTAL CLINICAL STUDY IN JULY AND REPORT TOPLINE DATA FOR STUDY BEFORE END OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: