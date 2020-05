May 12 (Reuters) - DarioHealth Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.57

* REVENUES FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WERE $1.67 MILLION, A 7.3% SEQUENTIAL DECREASE FROM Q4 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALING $15.8 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2020

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: