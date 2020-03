March 17 (Reuters) - DarioHealth Corp:

* DARIOHEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 5.8 PERCENT TO $1.8 MILLION

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $20.4 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* DARIOHEALTH - DARIO’S REMOTE MONITORING PLATFORM WELL POSITIONED TO ALLOW PATIENTS TO MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING IMPOSED BY COVID-19

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BELIEVE TO HAVE NECESSARY CAPITAL TO EXECUTE ON STRATEGY AND PROVIDING CASH RUNWAY INTO 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: