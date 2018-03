BRIEF-DarioHealth Says Qtrly Reports On Form 10-Q For Quarter Ended March 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 And Sept 30, 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon​

March 19 (Reuters) - DarioHealth Corp:

* DARIOHEALTH - QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 30, 2017, JUNE 30, 2017 AND SEPT 30, 2017 FILED WITH SEC SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON​

* DARIOHEALTH SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED CERTAIN ERROR RECORDED FOR RELEVANT PERIODS - SEC FILING

* DARIOHEALTH - ‍ERROR RELATING TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF LIABILITY WARRANTS BEFORE RECLASSIFICATION FROM LIABILITY TO EQUITY IN PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2017​

* DARIOHEALTH CORP - CO TO REFLECT INCREASED NET LOSS FROM PRIOR PERIODS BUT RESTATEMENTS TO NOT HAVE IMPACT ON S STOCKHOLDER S EQUITY FOR PRIOR PERIODS​