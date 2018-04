April 25 (Reuters) - Darling Ingredients Inc:

* DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515 MILLION OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 BY DARLING GLOBAL FINANCE B.V.

* DARLING INGREDIENTS INC - UNIT HAS PRICED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 515 MILLION 3.625% UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026