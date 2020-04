BRIEF-Dart Group Says Furloughed About 80% Of Its UK Colleagues

April 24 (Reuters) - Dart Group PLC:

* DART GROUP -EXPECTS TO REPORT PRE-EXCEPTIONAL GROUP PROFIT BEFORE FOREIGN EXCHANGE REVALUATION, TAXATION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 OF BETWEEN £265M - £270M

* DART GROUP PLC SAYS ASKED ALL COLLEAGUES (INCLUDING DIRECTORS) TO TAKE PAY CUT OF UP TO 30% FOR 6-MONTH PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2020 UNTIL 30 SEPT 2020

* DART GROUP PLC SAYS APPROXIMATELY 80% OF OUR UK COLLEAGUES HAVE BEEN PUT ON TEMPORARY LEAVE OF ABSENCE (‘FURLOUGHED’)

* DART GROUP PLC SAYS BOARD DEEMS IT INAPPROPRIATE TO RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* DART GROUP -PERFORMANCE RELATED BONUSES EARNED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 PLUS DISCRETIONARY COLLEAGUE PROFIT SHARE SCHEME, WILL NOT BE PAID