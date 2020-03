BRIEF-Dart Group Sees FY Profit Before Foreign Exchange Revaluation & Tax Significantly Ahead Of Market View

March 11 (Reuters) - Dart Group PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE

* OUR CURRENT CUMULATIVE SUMMER 2020 BOOKINGS REMAIN ABOVE THOSE AT THIS TIME LAST YEAR

* MOMENTUM HAS WEAKENED OVER RECENT WEEKS WITH INCREASED REPORTING OF COVID-19 CASES IN EUROPE

* SEES FY PROFIT BEFORE FOREIGN EXCHANGE REVALUATION & TAX TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* UNTIL VERY RECENTLY, CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR PACKAGE HOLIDAYS AND FLIGHT-ONLY LEISURE TRAVEL PRODUCTS HAS REMAINED CONSISTENTLY STRONG

* FUTURE REDUCTIONS OF FY21 FLYING CAPACITY TO RESULT IN PROPORTION OF EXISTING HEDGING CONTRACTS BECOMING INEFFECTIVE & IMPACTING PROFITS

