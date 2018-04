April 2 (Reuters) - DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc:

* ON MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT DASAN NETWORK SOLUTIONS ENTERED INTO LOAN AGREEMENT WITH DASAN NETWORKS FOR AN ABOUT $6.1 MILLION TERM LOAN

* DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS INC SAYS THE TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON JUNE 27, 2019 -SEC FILING